Corporate Deal

Aquiline Capital Partners LLC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have made an investment in Fullsteam LLC, a provider of business management software. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Aquiline and Auburn, Alabama-based Fullsteam were advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Larissa Marcellino, Jeffrey Poss and Thomas Sharkey. Counsel information was not immediately available for ADIA.

Investment Firms

May 26, 2023, 11:40 AM

nature of claim: /