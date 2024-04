Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher counseled Arch Insurance North America in the purchase of U.S. MidCorp from Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty for $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced April 5, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Laura Delanoy, Alexander Dye, Justin Sommerkamp and Michael Stern.

April 08, 2024, 4:21 PM

