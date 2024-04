Corporate Deal

STERIS announced that it has agreed to divest its dental segment to private investment firm Peak Rock Capital for $787 million. The transaction, announced April 11, is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Ireland-based STERIS was advised by a Jones Day team led by Cleveland-based partners Brian Grady and Ben Stulberg. Counsel information for Peak Rock, which is based in Bee Cave, Texas, was not immediately available.

Health Care

April 12, 2024, 10:20 AM

nature of claim: /