Corporate Deal

ProAmpac Intermediate has agreed to acquire optimal packaging provider Gelpac from a group of investors led by NAMAKOR Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and McMillan. Gelpac was represented by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and a Fasken Martineau DuMoulin team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2024, 10:54 AM

nature of claim: /