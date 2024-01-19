Corporate Deal

Constellation Wealth Capital Inc. has agreed to invest in Lido Advisors LLC in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Constellation Wealth was advised by a Gibson Dunn team that included partners Kevin Bettsteller, Sean Feller, Cassandra Gaedt-Sheckter, Michael Piazza and Carlos Soto. Lido Advisors, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Taylor Hart.

Banking & Financial Services

January 19, 2024, 4:26 PM

nature of claim: /