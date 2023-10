Corporate Deal

Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. filed with the SEC on Oct. 3 for an initial public offering. The Atlanta-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Jones Day partner Mark Hanson. The underwriters, led by Raymond James & Associates Inc., are represented by Mayer Brown partner Anna Pinedo.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 05, 2023, 9:20 AM

nature of claim: /