Corporate Deal

Nassau Financial Group, a provider of fixed annuities and asset management, and Golub Capital, a direct lender and credit asset manager, announced they have signed a definitive agreement to enter into a strategic partnership. As part of this agreement, Nassau will receive a $200 million minority non-voting common equity investment from Golub Capital. Nassau was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partners Michael Devins, Blake Fillion and Vincent Onorato. Golub Capital was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and a Foley Hoag team led by partner Eric Belsley. The Kirkland team included partners Amanda Border, Rami Totari and Jack Yamin.

Insurance

June 04, 2024, 4:16 PM

