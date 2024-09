Corporate Deal

Solid waste services company Meridian Waste Acquisitions has acquired BTG Pactual Strategic Capital's portfolio company Evergreen Environmental Partners Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed. Evergreen Environmental was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners John Gaffney and Daniel Alterbaum. Counsel information for Meridian Waste, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 04, 2024, 10:27 AM