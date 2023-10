Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has advised the dealer manager and solicitation agent in connection with an offer to exchange outstanding public warrants to purchase the common stock shares of online learning platform Nerdy Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Davis Polk team included partners Derek Dostal, Marcel Fausten and Kara Mungovan.

October 03, 2023, 12:32 PM

