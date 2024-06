Corporate Deal

Easyfairs, the Brussels-based international events company, has secured a strategic investment from Cobepa S.A. and Inflexion. Financial terms were not disclosed. Easyfairs was represented by A&O Shearman. Copeba and Inflexion were advised by White & Case. Inflexion was also advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Paul Dolman and Maarten Overmars.

June 03, 2024, 10:40 AM

