SunFed Ranch has agreed to merge with Teton Waters Ranch, a portfolio company of Sunrise Strategic Partners and Armonia, to create Grass Fed Foods. Financial terms were not disclosed. SunFed Ranch, which is based in California, was advised by Giannuzzi Lewendon LLP. Denver-based Teton Waters Ranch was advised by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

December 07, 2022, 3:29 PM