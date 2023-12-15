Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Long Ridge Equity Partners have agreed to sell Ametros Financial Corp., a medical funds insurance claim settlement custodian and administrator, to Webster Financial Corp. for $350 million in a deal guided by Choate Hall & Stewart and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The transaction, announced Dec. 14, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Long Ridge Equity was represented by Choate Hall & Stewart. Webster Financial, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Matthew Guest.

Insurance

December 15, 2023, 9:29 AM

nature of claim: /