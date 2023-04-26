Corporate Deal

Biotechnology company Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has sold a 54.5 percent interest in future royalty payments from AbbVie Inc. for Mavyret, a chronic hepatitis C treatment, to OMERS Life Sciences for $200 million. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Enanta Pharmaceuticals sought counsel from Foley Hoag and Elmore Patent Law Group. OMERS, which is based in Toronto, was advised by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg and a Ballard Spahr team led by partners Margaret Bolce Brivanlou and Kenneth H. Sonnenfeld.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 26, 2023, 12:15 PM

nature of claim: /