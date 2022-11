Corporate Deal

Private equity firm CapStreet Group announced that it has sold safety and logistics provider OnPoint Industrial Services to MML Capital Partners in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based CapStreet Group was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Rosalind Fahey Kruse and Ziyad Aziz. Counsel information for MML Capital, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Energy

November 30, 2022, 7:59 AM