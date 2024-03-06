Corporate Deal

Cloud security and compliance platform Hornetsecurity Group announced that it has acquired Vade, an email cybersecurity provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hanover, Germany-based Hornetsecurity was advised by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team including partner Emmanuelle Henry. Goodwin Procter represented PSG Equity and TA Associates, acting as underwriters in connection with the refinancing of the existing debt facilities of their portfolio company Hornetsecurity. The Goodwin Procter team was led by partner Hugh O’Sullivan.

