Corporate Deal

Wine and spirits distributors Eder Brothers and Allan S. Goodman Inc. have agreed to acquire Slocum & Sons in a deal guided by Clifford Chance. The transaction, announced Jan. 24, is expected to close in Feb. 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. North Haven, Connecticut-based Slocum & Sons was represented by a Clifford Chance team led by partner Neil Barlow. Counsel information for Eder Brothers and Allan S. Goodman were not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2024, 11:38 AM

nature of claim: /