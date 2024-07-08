Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has advised Volkswagen Financial Services Aktiengesellschaft on the restructuring of the Group's financial services division with regard to regulatory requirements. For this purpose, a new financial holding group was created and the European financial services activities were separated from the non-European financial services activities. Volkswagen, which is based in Braunschweig, Germany, was advised by a Freshfields team led by partners Sabrina Kulenkamp and Gunnar Schuster.

Banking & Financial Services

July 08, 2024, 1:44 PM