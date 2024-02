Corporate Deal

Manifest Financial announced that it has acquired Nerve Tech, a banking platform for creators and entrepreneurs, in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Manifest Financial was advised by Goodwin Procter. Counsel information for Nerve Tech, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2024, 12:26 PM

