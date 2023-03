Corporate Deal

BrightNight, a renewable power producer, and Philippines-based ACEN Corp. announced a joint venture agreement that will enable the construction and operation of BrightNight's multi-technology renewable power portfolio in India. Inlet Beach, Florida-based BrightNight was advised by a King & Spalding team led by partners Andrew Brereton and Parveet Gandoak. Clifford Chance; Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; and Khaitan & Co. also provided legal counseling.

Renewable Energy

March 16, 2023, 5:45 PM

