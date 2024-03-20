Corporate Deal

Eurazeo has agreed to sell surgical closure device manufacturer Peters Surgical to Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter; Dechert; Eversheds Sutherland; and Société d’Avocats. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Eurazeo was represented by Dechert and Goodwin Procter. Advanced Medical, which is based in Winsford, United Kingdom, was advised by Société d’Avocats and an Eversheds Sutherland team led by partner Alexandre Morel.

March 20, 2024, 11:05 AM

