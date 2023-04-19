Corporate Deal

NKGen Biotech Inc., a biotechnology company focused on cell therapeutics, is going public through a SPAC merger with Graf Acquisition Corp. IV. As a result of the merger, NKGen will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $160 million. The transaction, announced April 14, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Santa Monica, California-based NKGen was represented by a Cooley team led by partners Rama Padmanabhan, Ken Rollins and Rupa Briggs. The SPAC was advised by White & Case.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 19, 2023, 11:30 AM

