Apogem Capital and OA Private Capital today announced the final closing of their RidgeLake Partners debut middle market focused GP stakes fund with over $1.1 billion in total commitments. RidgeLake Partners was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Udi Grofman and Robert Killip. Counsel information was not immediately available for Apogem and OA Private.

January 18, 2024, 12:46 PM

