Corporate Deal

Griffon Corp. and Voss Capital announced a cooperation agreement on Monday, including the appointment of Voss's chief investment officer, Travis W. Cocke, to Griffon’s board of directors. New York-based Griffon Corp. is represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Dechert. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Andrew Brownstein, Sabastian Niles and Elina Tetelbaum. Counsel information for Voss Capital, based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 10, 2023, 8:35 AM