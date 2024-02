Corporate Deal

AGF Management Ltd. has placed a strategic investment in New Holland Capital, a New York-based investment management firm, in a deal guided by Massumi + Consoli and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based AGF Management was advised by Massumi + Consoli. New Holland was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Ryan Williams.

Investment Firms

February 13, 2024, 10:53 AM

