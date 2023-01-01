Corporate Deal

Oculis SA, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing eye drops for ophthalmic diseases, is going public via SPAC merger with European Biotech Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Oculis Holding SA will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $220 million, including $80 million in PIPE financing. The transaction, announced Oct. 17, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023. Switzerland-based Oculis is advised by Cooley and VISCHER SA. European Biotech Acquisition, based in the Netherlands, is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell; Stibbe NV; and Maples Group. The Davis Polk team includes partners Michael Davis and Derek Dostal. Shearman & Sterling is counseling, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, SVB Securities, Kempen and Arctica Finance, acting as placement agents on the PIPE.