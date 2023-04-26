Corporate Deal

StoneCastle Partners LLC has sold its subsidiary StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC, a provider of deposit solutions for digital businesses, to NBH Bank, a National Bank Holdings subsidiary. Financial terms were not disclosed. StoneCastle, headquartered in New York, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Quinton C. Farrar, Daniel Angel, Michael Q. Cannon and Krista P. Hanvey. Denver-based NBH was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 11:25 AM

