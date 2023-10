Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has agreed to sell a stake in US LBM to Platinum Equity in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bain Capital and US LBM were represented by Kirkland & Ellis. San Francisco-based Platinum Equity was advised by Willkie Farr and a Gibson Dunn team led by corporate partners Ari Lanin, Evan D’Amico and Daniela Stolman.

Investment Firms

October 17, 2023, 5:30 PM

