Corporate Deal

TricorBraun has agreed to acquire glass packaging distributor Glaser & Flaschen GmbH in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell. The transaction, announced Oct. 7, is expected to close in November. Financial terms were not disclosed. St. Louis-based TricorBraun is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Rita-Anne O'Neill and York Schnorbus. Counsel information for Glaser & Flaschen, based in Wustermark, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 14, 2022, 8:31 AM