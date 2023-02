Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners announced that it has acquired premium chocolate retailer and manufacturer Kilwin’s Quality Confections Inc. and Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc. in a deal guided by Honigman; Greenberg Traurig and Varnum. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Levine Leichtman was advised by Greenberg Traurig and Honigman. Kilwins, which is based in Petoskey, Michigan, was represented by a Varnum team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 24, 2023, 9:37 AM