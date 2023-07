Corporate Deal

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, filed with the SEC on July 24 for a $150 million initial public offering. The SPAC is advised by Loeb & Loeb. The underwriters, led by Brookline Capital Markets and EF Hutton, are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partners Mike Bradshaw, Peter Strand and Jonathan Talcott.

July 31, 2023, 6:23 AM

