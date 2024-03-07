Corporate Deal

Boundless Bio, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in patients with oncogene amplified tumors, filed a registration statement with the SEC on March 6 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The San Diego-based company is advised by Latham & Watkins partners Matthew Bush and Cheston Larson. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, are represented by Cooley partners Charles Bair, Charlie Kim and Denny Won.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 07, 2024, 10:23 AM

