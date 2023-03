Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Arcline Investment Management announced that it has secured an aggregate $4.5 billion after announcing the close of its third fund, Arcline Capital Partners III LP. Nashville, Tennessee-based Arcline Investment was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Barry Le Vine, David King and Daniel Lavon-Krein.

March 23, 2023, 11:13 AM

