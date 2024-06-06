Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented Providence Equity Partners in its announced equity investment in Brandt Information Services. As part of the transaction, NexPhase Capital, a current investor in Brandt, will retain equity in Brandt. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Michael Holick, Eli Isak, Lori Lesser, Russell Light, Johanna Mayer and Jeannine McSweeney. Choate, Hall & Stewart advised Brandt and NexPhase Capital.

June 06, 2024

