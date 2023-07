Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled Carlyle in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $200 million. The issuance was announced Jul. 25 by Bedford, Massachusetts-based consumer robot designer iRobot Corp. The Latham & Watkins team was led by New York-based partners Stelios Saffos and Peter Sluka.

July 26, 2023, 8:30 AM

