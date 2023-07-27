Corporate Deal

Roche Group has entered a strategic agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize zilebesiran, Alnylam's investigational RNAi hypertension treatment drug, for an upfront payment of $310 million, with milestone payments reaching up to $2.8 billion. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Alnylam was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partner Resa Schlossberg. Counsel information for Roche Group, which is based in Basel, Switzerland, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 27, 2023, 9:08 AM

