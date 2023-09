Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1 billion. The issuance was announced Sep. 11 by Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods Holding. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Jason Licht.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 12, 2023, 8:26 AM

