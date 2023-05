Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Accordion has agreed to acquire Merilytics, a provider of advanced analytics, data management and business intelligence reporting solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Accordion was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that includes partners Thomas Sharkey and Neil Townsend. Counsel information for Hyderabad, India-based Merilytics was not immediately available.

May 12, 2023, 8:46 AM

