Novo Nordisk announced a research collaboration agreement with Flagship Pioneering and Metaphone Biotechnologies to develop up to two next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of obesity. Under the agreement, Novo Nordisk will pay up to $600 million in upfront development and commercial milestone payments. Denmark-based Novo Nordisk was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Hannah England. Counsel information was not immediately available for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Flagship Pioneering.

May 13, 2024, 9:59 AM

