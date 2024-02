Corporate Deal

Dillard’s, Citi and Mastercard announced that the companies have entered into new agreements to provide a credit card program for Dillard’s customers. The program is expected to launch in late summer 2024. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dillard's is advised by Morrison & Foerster partner Crystal Kaldjob. Counsel information was not immediately available for New York-based Citigroup.

February 01, 2024, 1:49 PM

