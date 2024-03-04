Corporate Deal

VSE Corp. has agreed to acquire Turbine Controls, a maintenance, repair and overhaul engine components services provider, from Glen Greenberg for $120 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 29, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Alexandria, Virginia-based VSE was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Lorne Cantor and Evan Kanter. Counsel information for Turbine Controls, which is based in Bloomfield, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 04, 2024, 10:48 AM

