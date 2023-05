Corporate Deal

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners have acquired RowCal, a provider of outsourced homeowner association property management services. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Morgan Stanley was advised by Debevoise & Plimpton. Counsel information for RowCal, which is based in Minneapolis, was not immediately available.

Business Services

May 02, 2023, 8:36 AM

