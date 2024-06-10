Corporate Deal

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG has agreed to purchase Asensus Surgical Inc. in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Ballard Spahr. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tuttlingen, Germany-based Karl Storz was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that includes partners Daniel Coyne, Renata Ferrari, Alyssa Kollmeyer, Emily Oldshue, Joshua Oyster, Ruchit Patel, Regina Penti and Cristine Schwarzman. Asensus, which is based in Durham, North Carolina, was represented by Ballard Spahr.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 10, 2024, 2:08 PM

