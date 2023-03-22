Corporate Deal

Braiin Ltd., an Australia-based agricultural technology company, is going public through a SPAC merger with Northern Revival Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Braiin will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $215 million. The transaction, announced March 21, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Braiin Limited was represented by Winston & Strawn. Northern Revival, which is based in Delaware, was advised by Loeb & Loeb.

Technology

March 22, 2023, 9:17 AM

