HGCapital has placed a majority investment in smart mobility services provider Nomadia. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based HgCapital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Vincent Ponsonnaille and Louis Gosset. Counsel information for Nomadia, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

July 24, 2023, 8:22 AM

