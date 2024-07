Corporate Deal

Valenz Health has agreed to acquire health care cost and quality navigation platform Healthcare Bluebook in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton and Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. Phoenix-based Valenz Health was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Spencer Gilbert and Michael Diz. Healthcare Bluebook, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team.

Health Care

July 15, 2024, 4:48 PM