Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has acquired HIS Innovations Group, a semiconductor sub-system supplier, for $50 million upfront and an additional $50 in cash earnout consideration. Hayward, California-based Ultra Clean was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partner Alan Denenberg. Counsel information for Hillsboro, Oregon-based HIS Innovations was not immediately available.

October 30, 2023, 12:42 PM

