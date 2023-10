Corporate Deal

Gatekeeper, a vendor and contract lifecycle management platform, announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gatekeeper, which is based in London, was represented by Foley & Lardner and Travers Smith. Austin, Texas-based Vista Equity was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Stuart Boyd and Vlad Kroll.

October 20, 2023, 12:50 PM

