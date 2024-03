Corporate Deal

Razor Group, a portfolio company of Heliad AG, announced that it has acquired e-commerce aggregator Perch in an all-stock deal and concurrently announced a $100 million Series D funding round, led by Presight Capital. Berlin-based Razor was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Dr. Michael Josenhans and Dr. Lars Meyer. Counsel information for Perch was not immediately available.

March 08, 2024, 9:12 AM

