Corporate Deal

Sunnova Energy International, a residential and commercial solar energy company, was counseled by Baker Botts in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $231 million. The Baker Botts team included partners Emil Barth, Michael Bresson, Danny David, Jonathan Goldstein, Caitlin Lawrence, Frank Schoen and Travis Wofford.

Renewable Energy

July 04, 2024, 2:25 PM