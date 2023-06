Corporate Deal

Commercial property investor SL Green Realty Corp. announced that it has sold a 49.9 percent interest in 245 Park Avenue to a U.S. affiliate of Mori Trust Co. Ltd. for an equity interest of approximately $2 billion. Mori Trust was advised by a Morrison Foerster deal team led by partners Junichi Kurokoshi, Jeff Temple and Al Williams.

Real Estate

June 28, 2023, 8:44 AM

